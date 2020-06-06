Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,563 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $16,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $105.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cleveland Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

