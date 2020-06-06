Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.97 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,655 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Medpace worth $16,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Shares of MEDP opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.22. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

