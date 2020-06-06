Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,429,131 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 884,175 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,899,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,152,000 after buying an additional 2,871,519 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 271,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,410 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 252,340 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

CLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $898,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,565,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,814.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,650. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $11.61.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.