Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.98 Million Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,789 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 192,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Ciena worth $18,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Tobam raised its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.91.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.84. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

