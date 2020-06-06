Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.36 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 86.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,350,013 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $19,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 112,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,120,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110,406 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 386.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 224,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 178,186 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 944,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,528,000 after purchasing an additional 356,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,227,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after buying an additional 254,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.56. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.