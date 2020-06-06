Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.67 Million Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 558,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

In other Hartford Financial Services Group news, Director Trevor Fetter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.38 per share, for a total transaction of $413,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,924.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $66.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

