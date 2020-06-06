Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $20.08 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 896,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Elanco Animal Health worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,364,089 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 35,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,792,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,578,000 after buying an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $116,826,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 52.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 568,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after buying an additional 195,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ELAN opened at $23.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.17 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $657.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

