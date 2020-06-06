Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nucor worth $19,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nucor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

NUE opened at $45.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

