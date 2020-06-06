Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 226,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,372 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after acquiring an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after acquiring an additional 463,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,986,000 after acquiring an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $1,686,948.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,731,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $281,794.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,889 shares of company stock worth $3,667,243. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

ABC opened at $98.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.62.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.