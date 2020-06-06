Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,541 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of RenaissanceRe worth $20,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($3.11). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

