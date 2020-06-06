Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of PTC worth $19,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in PTC by 386.8% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in PTC by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PTC Inc has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PTC had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTC. Bank of America began coverage on PTC in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on PTC from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PTC from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.83.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total value of $59,614.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,093.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,238,805.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,274,795 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

