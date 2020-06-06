Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $17,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,777,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,170,000 after purchasing an additional 40,417 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 146,484 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,984,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,728,000 after purchasing an additional 149,423 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,694,000 after acquiring an additional 50,276 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $25,386.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $36,553.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,876 shares of company stock worth $1,053,224. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. BMO Capital Markets cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $124.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

