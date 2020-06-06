Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $18,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $600,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,105.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Marson sold 35,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $5,281,976.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,719,507.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,891 shares of company stock worth $5,989,007. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

