Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 82,232 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Royal Gold worth $17,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its position in Royal Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,040,000 after purchasing an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.52 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.34.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RGLD shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upgraded Royal Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

