Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 648,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 256,149 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $19,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Andrea M. Dennis purchased 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.51 per share, for a total transaction of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

OGE opened at $33.60 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.