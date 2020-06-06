Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 232,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anixter International were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXE. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $73,042,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,613,000 after acquiring an additional 471,223 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anixter International by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,869,000 after acquiring an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International during the 4th quarter worth $37,931,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXE stock opened at $98.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. Anixter International Inc. has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $99.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.33.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

