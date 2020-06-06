Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 709,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $17,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,781,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,129,000 after buying an additional 6,083,040 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.79. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $534.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.31%. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

