Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,646 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Independent Bank worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 196.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.67.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $252,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $56,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

INDB stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.18. Independent Bank Corp has a one year low of $50.45 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $120.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

