Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,437,675 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,437,675 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.44% of Delek US worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 1,905.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. bought 451,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 839,400 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $8,746,548.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DK opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 201.60 and a beta of 2.02. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

DK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

