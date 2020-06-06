Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,693 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $18,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD opened at $110.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

