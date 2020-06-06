Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 401 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Laboratory Corp. of America worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after purchasing an additional 52,084 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,407,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,942,000 after purchasing an additional 81,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,237,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $179.74 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $98.02 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Judith C. Seltz bought 330 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $168.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $241.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.13.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

