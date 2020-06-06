Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 98,282 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98,282 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Lumentum worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 42.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lumentum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.37.

LITE stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $93.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 2,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $235,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $276,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,274.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,327 shares of company stock worth $860,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

