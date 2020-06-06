Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PUMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Propetro from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Propetro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Propetro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro stock opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.25. Propetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $434.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.31 million. Propetro had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Propetro will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Propetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.