ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 1%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.14 and last traded at $30.10, 666,475 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,801,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,383,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

