Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.60). Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.28 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.65.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $28.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $46.26. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $16,307,210,000. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at $10,261,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $22,137,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $19,504,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 220.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 559,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 385,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 34.04%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

