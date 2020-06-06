Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc Reduced by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.14.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALNA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.04.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 53,719 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

