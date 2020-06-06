Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Reduced by Analyst

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BXS. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bancorpsouth Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE BXS opened at $25.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Bancorpsouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.97.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $244.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.90 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 315.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

