Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for BlackRock, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BlackRock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $6.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q3 2020 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $7.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $27.85 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $8.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $31.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $487.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.73.

NYSE BLK opened at $556.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $499.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.79. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.61 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total value of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total transaction of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock worth $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,751,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $3,011,000. Bank of Marin purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $8,136,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,173,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

