Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.28

Shares of Quest PharmaTech Inc (CVE:QPT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.27, with a volume of 139876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile (CVE:QPT)

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes antibody based immunotherapeutic products for cancer. It operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical/Pharmaceutical Products and Consumer/Cosmetic Products. The company focuses on combinatorial immunotherapeutic approaches to cancer by using monoclonal antibodies of the immunoglobulin G or E subclass in combination with chemotherapy/immune-adjuvant.

