Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) Insider Paul Stockton Purchases 10 Shares

Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) insider Paul Stockton acquired 10 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,538 ($20.23) per share, for a total transaction of £153.80 ($202.32).

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,572 ($20.68) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,442.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,764.68. Rathbone Brothers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,194 ($15.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,470 ($32.49). The stock has a market cap of $885.83 million and a P/E ratio of 32.28.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,625 ($21.38) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbone Brothers to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 1,710 ($22.49) to GBX 1,430 ($18.81) in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rathbone Brothers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,911 ($25.14).

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

