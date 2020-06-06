Raymond James Increases Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Price Target to C$0.65

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$0.50 to C$0.65 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 116.67% from the company’s current price.

Itafos stock opened at C$0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.05. Itafos has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

