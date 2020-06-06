Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCRRF opened at $35.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. Recruit has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

