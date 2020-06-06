Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) & Lydall (OTCMKTS:LDL) Head to Head Analysis

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Lydall’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lydall $837.40 million 0.33 -$70.51 million N/A N/A

Regency Affiliates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

Volatility and Risk

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Regency Affiliates and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Lydall 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lydall has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lydall is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Lydall -15.96% 3.23% 1.31%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Lydall shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lydall beats Regency Affiliates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, and industrial applications, such as clean-space, commercial, HVAC, power generation, and industrial processes. This segment also provides non-woven veils, papers, and specialty composites for the building products, appliances, and energy and industrial markets; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical pre-filtration and clarification, diagnostic and analytical testing, respiratory protection, water filtration, and high purity process filtration. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment provides engineered products for the transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the tunnel, fuel tank, wheel well, aerodynamic belly pan, and spare tire applications, as well as outer dash, powertrain, catalytic converter, turbo charger, and manifolds of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. This segment also offers thermal and acoustical insulating solutions comprising organic and inorganic fiber composites for the automotive markets. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers and tier-one suppliers through internal sales force and distribution network. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

