Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $559.00 to $734.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $584.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $530.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.25.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,442,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.85, for a total value of $48,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,099,872.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,776 shares of company stock valued at $105,906,877. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN opened at $597.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $445.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.57. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $618.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

