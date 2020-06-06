Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading Up 1.3%

Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK)’s stock price was up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.09, approximately 1,113,088 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 70,645,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MARK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The stock has a market cap of $201.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.33.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 109.6% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.21% of the company’s stock.

Remark Company Profile (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

