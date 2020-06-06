REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Societe Generale

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Societe Generale in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of REMYY stock opened at $14.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.67.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

