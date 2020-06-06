Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €28.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Renault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €35.79 ($41.61).

RNO opened at €25.93 ($30.15) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.08 and a 200 day moving average of €29.41. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($85.71) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($117.09).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

