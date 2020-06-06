RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Goldman Sachs Group raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. RENAULT S A/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.28 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 1.49.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

