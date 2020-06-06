Reviewing Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) & Sequans Communications (OTCMKTS:SQNS)

Natcore Technology (OTCMKTS:NTCXF) and Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natcore Technology and Sequans Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natcore Technology N/A N/A -$1.27 million N/A N/A Sequans Communications $30.86 million 4.25 -$36.70 million ($1.37) -3.99

Natcore Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sequans Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Natcore Technology has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Natcore Technology and Sequans Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natcore Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sequans Communications 0 0 5 0 3.00

Sequans Communications has a consensus target price of $9.90, suggesting a potential upside of 80.99%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Natcore Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Natcore Technology and Sequans Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natcore Technology N/A N/A N/A Sequans Communications -109.60% N/A -52.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.5% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sequans Communications beats Natcore Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natcore Technology Company Profile

Natcore Technology Inc., a research and development company, develops and owns technology for the manufacturing of solar cells. The company offers laser-processed back-contact cells and liquid phase deposition technology, which enables the controlled deposition of silicon dioxide and mixed silicon oxides from an aqueous solution at ambient temperatures and pressures. It focuses on using its nanotechnology discoveries to enable various applications consisting of laser processing, tandem quantum-dot solar cells, and Natcore Foil Cell structure. The company also provides technical consultancy services for the design and construction of solar cell/solar panel fabrication facilities, and solar power plants. Natcore Technology Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

