Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,954 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of America’s Car-Mart worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,004,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 459,358 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,781,000. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,623,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,589 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $87.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200 day moving average is $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $570.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $195.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. On average, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gremp Jim Von acquired 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Bordelon acquired 1,325 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $58,114.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $58,114.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens raised America’s Car-Mart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet raised America’s Car-Mart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on America’s Car-Mart to $92.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.81.

America's Car-Mart Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

