Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 403 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Central Garden & Pet worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 180.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Colligan sold 10,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $321,721.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,503.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Machek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,826 shares of company stock worth $899,773. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $37.31.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $703.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.21 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

