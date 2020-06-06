Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 480 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.21% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCRI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCRI stock opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $767.40 million, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.45 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCRI. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

