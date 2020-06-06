Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 7,754 Shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,941 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.35% of SunCoke Energy worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 185,796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,893 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $892,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SXC opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $301.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SXC shares. ValuEngine raised SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

