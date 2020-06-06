Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Arvinas worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arvinas by 341.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at $5,136,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 8.15, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arvinas Inc has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 171.74% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 million. Analysts forecast that Arvinas Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARVN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup upgraded Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Shannon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.13 per share, with a total value of $87,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $31,065.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,515 and sold 57,745 shares valued at $2,389,689. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.