Rhumbline Advisers Buys 241 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.88. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 2,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $145,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

