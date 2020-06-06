Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,954 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.32% of Extreme Networks worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1,343.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $575.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.64. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.95 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 12.46%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

In related news, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 122,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $501,831.00. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 405,866 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,117.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,434 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

