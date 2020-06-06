Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,838 Shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American National Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $27,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 23,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American National Insurance by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANAT opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.79. American National Insurance has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $126.97.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.69 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANAT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

