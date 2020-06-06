Rhumbline Advisers Buys 6,245 Shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of International Seaways worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSW. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after acquiring an additional 244,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $3,655,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $3,452,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $21.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $609.97 million, a PE ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. International Seaways Inc has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. International Seaways had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

INSW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Seaways has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

International Seaways Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.