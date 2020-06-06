Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.19% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,175,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,586,000 after buying an additional 2,882,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,372,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,595 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,016,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,949,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,444,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Bumstead acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.96 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,439.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee S. Wielansky acquired 14,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $49,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,522.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $3.98 on Friday. Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $771.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.32 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.