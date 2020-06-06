Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Agilysys worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Agilysys by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Agilysys in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 72,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agilysys alerts:

In other Agilysys news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.36 per share, for a total transaction of $173,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,044,041.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana Sue Jones acquired 2,810 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,154.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,088 shares in the company, valued at $444,247.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $23.68 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market cap of $506.49 million, a P/E ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGYS. TheStreet lowered shares of Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. National Securities lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Agilysys from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.